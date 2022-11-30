RBI: Promoting Financial Discipline

Government is directly or indirectly taking number of good initiatives for the benefit of general public, involving all departments & institutions. Whether it may be “Jan Abhiyaan”, “Back to Village” or “RBI Kehta Hai”, all these programs are beneficial with respect to welfare of the people.

The focus of these programs is to involve local public in order to educate people about different government schemes and policies.

With the help of local level secretary panchayat people are assembled at one place in order to have a direct contact with the authorities at the helm of affairs.

These mega events have already proved beneficial to uplift the people’s social, economical & financial position at grossroots level and nourish them in different areas.

As we know that Reserve Bank of India RBI is a regulatory body having an authority to issue bank notes and keep monitoring inflation of country.

RBI is a banker to the government (GOI), the consumer protection through financial literacy and awareness camps is also an important function of this national level institution.