Re-building Rishi Civilization, the Kashmiriyat!

The forthcoming lines aim not to pen down the history of the to-be-reconstructed Sharda Mandir devoted to the goddess Sawitri Ji located in POK but to manifest to our youths the wounded soul of our Kashmiri ethos fostered by our saints and saintesses together for centuries. Sharda Mandir is not an abandoned broken structure built out of bricks and clay only but a wound in our cultural creed bleeding silently there on the banks of Kishan Ganga and screaming together with its waters. Sharda Mandir is a yowl asking to rejoin split parts of Kashmir and the shattered ethos, the Kashmiriyat.

In the abandonment of Sharda Mandir, a person with human sensibility can see the political idiocy that led to the centuries-old Ganga-Jumani culture asunder and witness the barbarism inflicted upon the people of Kashmir in 1947. No doubt seventy years have lapsed down the lane of time, but the Mandir and the Masjid in the subcontinent are still wailing over the political blunder and misfortune that transpired. The goddess of Sharda Mandir is a witness that Kashmir suffered and still suffering the most from the narrow political vision espoused seventy tears ago.

The generations that sprouted during the last thirty years of political upheaval in Kashmir are incognizant of the plurality of Kashmiri society. The pluralism of Kashmiri society was unique and singular of its kind embedded in the soil of Rishiyat: a practical philosophy of universal brotherhood. The Rishiyat, whose political connotation is Kashmiriyat, is a society where a section is a direction towards the way of belief systems established to purify the mind but not a symbol of divergence. In the Rishi society of Kashmir, you are just a human being to the fellow next to you. Neither Sikh nor Pandith nor a Muslim, you are, but a human fellow. Rishi culture or society offers respect for being a human fellow and wholeheartedly accepts your faith.

Your worship place: Gurudawara, Mandir or Masjid, is respected by people belonging to Kashmiriyat, reflecting on them all as Asthan, a place of spirituality. Since the word spirituality corresponds to purification, thus Kashmiriyat refers to the people of purity. Albeit, Kashmiriyat is a word coined by political pundits to address conflict, still, to the people of cultural understanding of Kashmir, it is a literal reference reflecting on the rishi culture of Kashmir, believing that humanity flourishes in communion, not in confrontation. It is why in the Kashmiri rishi culture, one sees Mandir and Masjid erected side by side in most places in Kashmir. It exhibits the moral attitude nurtured by the people of Kashmir. It manifests that Kashmiriyat is an ethos of brotherhood no matter to which faith one belongs.