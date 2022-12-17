Re-imagine the Idea of University

Second, we are in the midst of a digital age characterized by slogan writing and slogan driven seminars. The slogans have been hatched either by groups or corporate sector. The academic disciplines viz, liberal Arts are pushed outside as there is no time in a shorter attention span for deep reflection and critical thinking .

The digital age is at odds with humanities. Even for our entrance examinations multiple choice questions are preferred rather than essay type where students analytical power is judged . We need to encourage students to go through critical readings and train them to unpack ideas and concepts doled out through the tweet or wattsapp messages.

In this context there is need for institutions and governments to think about social sciences as human sciences to ensure knowledge balance in the society .We need to remember that many sciences originally emerged from the humanities pursuits such as philosophy and the study of ‘Arts’. It is surely a tall order but immediately some steps quite doable can be taken to effect the change:

Departmentalization of Knowledge

The one drawback in the colonial scheme of education is the departmentalization of knowledge leading to narrow specialization and now further squeezed to learning of skills. We rarely look back to see how all this has led to compartmentalization of people working in knowledge industry called as university/college.

The compartmentalization is leading to classification detrimental to both teaching and research and a barrier to cross- pollination between the sciences that study the human species and those that study other species. It also according to Tara Mohanan “prevents cross-pollination between the disciplines that come under social sciences and humanities”.

The authors furnish two interesting examples of medical and engineering education as part of human studies. Can a practicing physician or a medical researcher afford to be unaware of the value system embodied in the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ and the consequences of the value systems for policies ,practices and actions? Similarly can a civil engineer afford to ignore the value system while designing a dam? An example from first world university can make things much more easier for us.