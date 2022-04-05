Read it, understand it

The true aim is to emphasise the importance of the message of the Quran and great responsibility of human beings, to whom it is addressed. That is to say if the mountain has been given the consciousness that human beings have, that mountain the symbol of awe and greatness would have bowed down in infinite respect before Allah’s greatness, might and unrestricted sovereignty throughout the universe, due to awareness of Allah’s attributes and sense of responsibility and it would have exhausted itself to serve Him. It is self evident that we must turn to the Quran and make it prominent in our lives now, when the world is beset of wickedness and disorder.

Dear readers, The Quran was not sent down in order to inform its readers about certain issues or to encourage them to do scientific research. On the contrary its unique aim is to make people, who are rendered responsible because they have intelligence and will, attain the consciousness of servitude.

The Quran is not book a literature or book of history, astronomy, sociology or medicine, but attracts attention to many issues that are in the scope of above mentioned books. It is completely different and unique book in terms of its goal, style, language and arrangements that distinguishes the truth from the falsehood, the good from the bad and the nice from the ugly.