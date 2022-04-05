Read it, understand it

The Holy Quran is a way of life sent for man’s guidance by Almighty Allah through the last Prophet, Mohammad (SAW). It provides a complete code of life. It tells as what is right and what is wrong.
It teaches us truth, meditation, compassion and self sacrifice. The Holy Quran is highly impressive and appealing. It is full of wisdom, truth, facts, philosophy, beauty, grace, love and covers all the aspects of life viz social, economic, moral and religion.
It deals with worldly affairs and also with the affairs of the world hereafter. It helps us to lead a noble, honest, humble and fair life and makes us to live a more harmonious life with our fellow beings. Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “The Holy Quran is a wealth that no wealth can equal or reach it. And there will be no poverty after it.”
The Holy Quran is not just for an individual or a nation but for the whole universe. It tells us how to serve and worship Allah. It tells us how to live a life of virtue. It tells us how to behave in our homes, how to treat our parents, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends, neighbours and strangers.
Reading Quran soothes hearts and purifies thoughts. It motivates to give up all the bad deeds and encourages to do something more beneficial for the whole humanity. May Allah help all of us to be regular in reciting the Holy Quran so that we can lead a fantastic, sacred and pious life! Aameen.
The Quran, which is so miraculous, is having somber and meditative tone written in a conversational style between God and humanity. It is a vibrant outpouring of divine messages, of powerful bursts reflecting different moods, covering the entire gamut of life and gives man the highest possible status of vicegerent of God on earth.
Quran says “Had we sent down this Quran upon a mountain, you would have certainly seen it humbled and torn apart in awe of Allah. We set forth such comparison for people, so perhaps they may reflect”.
The concept of mountain, which has always influenced people’s imagination to a great extent was used in the verse because mountain is considered as the unique geographical element which touches the skies and symbolises awe, firmness and height in literatures of all nations. As it is stated at the end of the verse, a concrete example was utilized here so that everybody could comprehend the intended meaning easily.
The true aim is to emphasise the importance of the message of the Quran and great responsibility of human beings, to whom it is addressed. That is to say if the mountain has been given the consciousness that human beings have, that mountain the symbol of awe and greatness would have bowed down in infinite respect before Allah’s greatness, might and unrestricted sovereignty throughout the universe, due to awareness of Allah’s attributes and sense of responsibility and it would have exhausted itself to serve Him. It is self evident that we must turn to the Quran and make it prominent in our lives now, when the world is beset of wickedness and disorder.
Dear readers, The Quran was not sent down in order to inform its readers about certain issues or to encourage them to do scientific research. On the contrary its unique aim is to make people, who are rendered responsible because they have intelligence and will, attain the consciousness of servitude.
The Quran is not book a literature or book of history, astronomy, sociology or medicine, but attracts attention to many issues that are in the scope of above mentioned books. It is completely different and unique book in terms of its goal, style, language and arrangements that distinguishes the truth from the falsehood, the good from the bad and the nice from the ugly.
The unique aim of Quran is guidance and happiness with this aim, to address sometimes the mind, sometimes the feelings, sometimes the conscience and sometimes the heart of its readers, to attract attention to the previous nations, the sky and the earth, the kingdom of plants and animals, the psychological, sociological, philosophical and ethical realities and to ask its readers to think on these issues. It is a guide that leads human beings to the right path, and light that takes them from darkness to brightness.
Let us believe in Quran, read it, understand it, act upon its teachings and to convey its teachings to others.
May Allah increase the love of the Quran in our hearts and cause us to fulfill the rights of His book with sincerity. Ameen.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.