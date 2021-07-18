"Realms Apart?

BY UMAIMA

If Covid would not have hit us, things would not have had turned up like this. I remember when we all tested positive for Covid and how everyone was worried and anxious just about you as everyone was aware about your complications and co-morbidities. But just as you struggled and overcame every obstacle and hardship in your life, you did the same and won against it, which was enthusiastically a big relief for all the family members. But who would have known that we had a twinkling time left with you. I remember how you used to sit in the garden, call me, we would have a cup of tea and a nice critique talk about politics and people. How you used to aware me about the good and the bad, the worldly desires and pleasures. I remember how I grew up listening to your wordily-wise thoughts, what you told me about youth days, when you were eight years old and lost your father, raised your sisters, organized their weddings and took care of your mother all alone. All that I have observed is, that you lived your life with an essence of kindness and courage and amelioration.

But as it is said, ‘Sometimes life is very mean’, so went the case with me, I lost my backbone. I remember the very first day you fell ill and were admitted to the hospital and how everyone told me that you were becoming weaker and weaker day by day, showing no sign of recoveries. I remember the video chat to see you, but all I could witness was bruises of injections over arms and neck, xanthosis all over the body, you puling in pain and unconsciously covered in canola and catheter and nose pipes. I remember everyone trying their best, Mama trying everything to make you better, making every possible medication into effect, Nani and Mamu who were on the Tawakul, Iqbal Bhaiya crying every time in fear, that you will definitely come back to them, and I longing in trepidation, who would have know that you were preparing to leave.