Rebalancing US-Asia Equilibrium

China creating uncertainties

US has changed. So has China. The countries are overloaded; inhabitants are workaholics. In 2008, China assessed the ‘’US decline’’ and that time had come for China to reclaim its natural greatness in the heart of Asia. Given the phenomenal progress they had made since 1949, they were in a position to pursue policies which were in alignment with their own aspirations.

Chinese policy has been much like that of the US - they too stress on building domestic capabilities, emphasise on strengthening self ‘internally’ and protecting country ‘externally’. The challenges lie with Asia finding itself with both ‘fast changing America’ and ‘faster changing China’.

Globalisation and its discontents

China aspires to go global. It has thrown many initiatives that have provided alternatives to Asia in terms of its relationship with the US. For example, China’s stand on trade has been clear over years that it supports globalisation of trade. The US and China are also in a race in technological development whether it is AI, Blockchain or Quantum Computing. The producers of technology face constant pressure from US; to avoid selling their parts or components to China especially for high-tech products such as advanced semiconductors, 6G, Metaverse etc. On the globalisation issue, the greater part of the problem are the terms of globalisation. There is a notion that globalisation has worked in China’s favour; their massive trade deficits have hollowed out domestic manufacturing. This was a reason on why India stepped out of the regional FTA back then.

China has never stepped back in weaponising the interdependences that were produced by globalisation. Chinese control over critical elements of the supply chain is a dependence which is politically unacceptable to many. Thus, there is a political logic to decouple the exposure to China. India is closer to US than the rest of South East Asia; it, to an extent, acknowledges the benefits of further integration with China but there is a rupture in the narrative that globalisation benefits everyone.