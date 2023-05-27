Recalling Banknotes

Are banks required to report deposits of Rs.2,000 banknotes to the income tax department?

Large cash deposits made during the ongoing phasing out of Rs.2,000 notes would be under the radar of tax officials, who routinely comb through the data to detect tax evasion. If reports are to be believed, banks will be required to notify the income tax department about large cash deposits of Rs.2,000 banknotes above a threshold. The reporting is as a part of the statement of financial transactions (SFT) they are mandated to submit to the tax authority annually. The reporting thresholds stand at Rs.10 lakh for term and savings deposits and Rs.50 lakh for current account deposits. This reporting system has been in existence for a long time and is not a new provision in the wake of RBI’s decision to recall Rs.2,000 notes.

What is the underlying message one should read in demonetization and withdrawal of banknotes?

Whatever the circumstances, don’t make the flow of your money stagnant. Keeping cash at home or in a safe vault at any other place will over a period of time only result in the loss of value of the money stored. For example, If you have a cash of Rs.10000 stored at home or in a safe today and you keep it there for a long period like 5 years or so, you will find it worth a lot less after the said period. Even if you can buy something for Rs.10000 today, you will probably require Rs.15000 to buy it 5 years from now. This means, you will be losing money without even knowing it. The more cash you keep idle at home, the more you will be losing its value.

So the situation suggests that you should not keep your money idle at home. If you want to save your money from losing the value over a period of time and at the same time multiply it, better would be to keep the cash deposited in a bank scheme or invest the money in a financial instrument which is suitable as per your risk appetite.