Recalling last days of Ramadhan

The blessed month of Ramadhan is now in its final stage. However, the unforgettable memories of the last days of this month can be cherished for lifetime.

One simply repents on flying away of time, so swiftly! On opening a window into those fairly delightful days, one gets lost and finds tranquility in recalling all that was so valuable.

I recall, mornings were calm and evenings joyful. In those days a radio-set was switched on, an hour before, on the windowsill at my home and everyone would wait for Iftaar (fast breaking evening meal at sunset) by listening to programmes like Gami Bayen Hend Khater and Phulwen Toer.