Recalling last days of Ramadhan

The blessed month of Ramadhan is now in its final stage. However, the unforgettable memories of the last days of this month can be cherished for lifetime.
One simply repents on flying away of time, so swiftly! On opening a window into those fairly delightful days, one gets lost and finds tranquility in recalling all that was so valuable.
I recall, mornings were calm and evenings joyful. In those days a radio-set was switched on, an hour before, on the windowsill at my home and everyone would wait for Iftaar (fast breaking evening meal at sunset) by listening to programmes like Gami Bayen Hend Khater and Phulwen Toer.
And no sooner the tram tram gong sound on the radio was aired than we would go out in the courtyard gleefully and shout Iftaar, Iftaar… so noisily that the whole Mohalla would come to know.
Today, we have become confined to ourselves despite so much of luxury and indolent life style. However, the ambiance then during the last ten days of Ramadhan used to be something different.
While elders would grieve sincerely on going away of the sacred month besides eagerly waiting for Shab-e-Qadr to seek blessings and mercy of Allah (SWT), children would make merry by becoming part of the rouf (folk songs) sung by women in villages and towns during evenings. These songs were chanted in the honor of the holy month.
During the last days of the month, women showed warmth and enthusiasm in welcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Their feelings were mixed. They welcomed Eid, and bade a tearful goodbye to Ramadhan.
Earlier, the habit of singing ‘rouf’ amongst Kashmiri women used to be common, but nowadays it seems to have been ignored only because the social position of women has considerably improved in recent years as a result of education.
No doubt, the standard of living and mode of thinking of the people has considerably developed, but they should remember it as their heritage and asset. In past ‘rouf’ used to be the core contentment for village women.
They could hurriedly come out of their homes after taking Noon Chai (traditional tea beverage in Kashmir as Noon is a local word for salt and Chai for tea) at Iftaar time and used to sing mellifluously. Some women used to sing dulcet rouf, others used to boom with fun.
Their humorous presenting of the songs has often been remarkable:
Idd ahyee rase rase, Idd gah vasway, Yeme unda Nabi saeb teme unde vasay Lejen chuvae vathran Taway chu na naryan Zungan chuve zung dud Taway chu na narayan (The festival of Eid came up with fervor. Let’s turn over to Eidgah, The side where our Prophet is present. Are you in trouble that you don’t come? Is there pain in your legs that you don’t come?)
Sometimes they showed unrelenting inspiration, rejoice and sympathetic attitude, so love-fully, towards Ramadhan by mentioning:
Retu munz reth kusae jaan, Sayae vol mahe – ramazan, Teme zune janatuk khan Saye vol mahe – ramazan.
(What is that month special among months, that is, of course, holy Ramadhan; its arrival opens the doors to heaven, it is of indeed the month of Ramadhan). Or when they sing in canary:
Aunay Tashrif Maheseyamn Ta Lu Lu Rozdaran Ta Savab Guran Ta Lu Lu Dohul Khawun Ta Guna Garun Ta Lu Lu Yem Dur Farizi Ramzan , Tem Zueen Janatuk Khan Ta Lu Lu.
(The holy month of Ramadhan visits for those who observe fast and are virtuous. He who kept fasting in Ramadan had heaven his reward. Who don’t keep Roza (fast) are alas, the sinners!)
It is worthwhile to mention that women also expressed their heart felt love and regards to the revered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), coming from the depths of their heart by saying: Durood rehmat churan yaren, Tem sunduh noor puv shub chan taren, Shub chan taren aase gunah garan
Durood rehmat churan yaren.
(Blessings of benevolence on four companions of the beloved Prophet (pbuh). Whose light kills darkness and spreads effulgence. And on us too as sinners. His blessings of benevolence on Prophet’s four friends. May Allah be pleased with them all).
