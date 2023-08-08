Reconstructing Kashmir Society- Need of the Time

By way of self derision and joke, we Kashmiris often invoke the famous Bakshi Saheb quote (widely attributed to him), who when asked how much support he has from out of 40 lakh J&K population then ( 1953 or so) and how much support was there for the jailed Sheikh Saheb, his famous reply that 40 lakh were with him and 40 lakh were with Sheikh Saheb also.

Most from outside Kashmir and many uninformed from within may not comprehend this puzzle; by this Bakshi Saheb meant that Kashmiris, by nature and temperament, like to be with the person or party in power to avail the patronage and benefits irrespective of ideology.

The present day ‘out of power politicians of Kashmir’ say the same when asked in private for the reasons behind large turn out in public meetings of the party in power.

Joke apart, the discerning among the Kashmiris see this as an anomaly in the personality of an average Kashmiri, uncommon in many other societies elsewhere where people tend to stand by their political affiliations and loyalties.

There is another common trait (though declining now) which would often be discussed in government circles then, that is avoiding paying taxes or even service charges like electricity bills etc.

This trait is supposed to have been spawned by the subsidy culture patronized by the governments in power post mid fifties with a view to keep the people happy and away from protests and agitations.

The politicians here have done little over the years in getting people out of this mindset of excessive dependence on government or proclivity to make unreasonable demands at times. Nor was any serious effort made on sustained basis over the years to create a culture in which people as consumers would readily pay taxes and service charges to the government. Surely, efforts would have been made here and there at different times, but apparently, not on any sustained basis.