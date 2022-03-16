Recovering the childhood

Childhood is the most formative time. There’s no way to go back and live the time back. The childhood is crucial to the development of personality. It’s a period to live fully, play, learn, make friends, and do all kinds of stuff that otherwise will look funny in later stages of life.

It’s a precious thing for everyone and perhaps that’s why there has been so much of talk about its protection. The idea of right to education, ban on child labour, universal schooling and other things, all serve the same cause.

In the valley, it has been a longer pause. The childhood wasn’t just restricted, it was almost snatched away. The social scientist would have to to see how it’s going to affect the generation that has suffered over these years, being restricted to their homes.

Could we recover all of that? That’s a serious question to investigate, and maybe it’s a thing future only will reveal to us.