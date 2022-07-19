Recruitment process must not slow down

The recent cancellation of recruitment of police sub inspectors (Sis), due to irregularities (leaking of question paper) in the written examination, must not hamper or slow down the overall process of recruitment being conducted by various recruiting agencies in J&K.
Government does act when such scams surface up, or credible complaints are lodged.
The scandals and credible complaints always need to be probed and corrective measures taken.
But the recruitment process in other departments going on genuinely must be allowed to proceed. Even the future recruitments should not be delayed or stalled just because of the SI recruitment scam.
It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to make the whole selection process fool-proof so that there is no room for malpractices.
Because of the growing unemployment among the educated youth, the recruitment in government departments has become imperative particularly in absence of a strong private sector here.
Large number of posts are lying vacant in government departments and those are to be filled up.
Government had taken a major initiative when Service Selection Board ( SSB) had advertised 1200 posts of SIs. According to reports, over 97,000 candidates appeared in the examination conducted by the SSB. The paper leakage scandal led to the scrapping of the selection list and recommending of a CBI probe in the selection process.
The misdeeds of dozens of persons shattered the dreams of thousands of genuine aspirants. Consequently, the written examination (also conducted by SSB) for recruitment of finance accounts assistants is also under scanner.
The aspirants are on roads demanding release of their final selection list. The government said the selection list is also being inquired by a committee.
If no irregularities are found, process will be taken up further. If irregularities are found, strict action will follow, the government averred.
While conducting the probes speedily, the authorities must ensure that genuine recruitment process for other departments by other recruiting agencies must not get disrupted, and the unemployed youth avail the job opportunities in government departments.
For an educated unemployed youth getting a government job here is like a dream coming true. In J&K the private sector is not that strong and is unable to provide jobs on large scale.
Officials say that efforts are now being made to create jobs in private sector also by inviting outside investment here.
However, the unemployed youth say that till that time the authorities must speed up the recruitment process in government departments.