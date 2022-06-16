Redefining Civil Services

Civil Services Officials play an important role in the Centre and states; this is a a reality prevalent since its inception in the 19th century when IAS was known as ICS (Indian Civil Service).

This elite civil service of the British Empire assumed pre-eminence starting from 1858 to1947 and its members ruled over more than 300 million people of our country.

Lord Cornwallis is called the father of modern Indian Civil Service. The Britishers used to call ICS the steel frame of the Indian Administration.