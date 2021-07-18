Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

LG, Manoj Sinha has hit the nail's head by speaking about the need to manage solid waste in a scientific manner. The new technology, and the latest processes to be introduced in this field, is the need of hour. It is not just the cities of Jammu and Srinagar that are in dire need of an efficient solid waste management, but all the district headquarters in J&K. The heightened consumerism has given rise to the problem of waste management in almost all the major towns of J&K. Just a drive on the major roads passing through district headquarters gives a sense of how huge a problems it has turned into. One might even go beyond. What would be considered as villages in yesteryears, and free from such problems, are faced with the accumulation of waste. It has resulted in an environmental disaster in our villages as the water bodies are getting polluted beyond recognition. Here it needs to be added that our health resorts, that are considered as major water resources, are getting increasingly polluted because of increased footfall.