The recent direction of School Education Department (SED) to reduce the weight of school bags for the children is a positive move. So are the other measures being taken along with this move.

The school children suffer physically by carrying the heavy bags. Some kids also develop problems because of heavy bags. There was a demand from the parents for reducing the weight of school bags.

The authorities had several years back given nearly similar directions. What happened to those directions that now SED had to issue the fresh guidelines? Now, since the directions have been given again, it can provide the much needed respite to the school kids.