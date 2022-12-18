Reflections

Dog Menace



Dear Editor

This pertains to the most long lasting, and the most rampant problem we are facing here. Your newspaper has covered this subject extensively and there has been hardly any let up in the stories pertaining to this problem.

The presence of street dogs everywhere in the valley is a threat to life. It is now going beyond limits. We have already lost lives to this menace, and there are hundreds who have suffered dog bites.

Through your newspaper we wish the problems is highlighted to the extent that the municipal authorities do whatever they can to safeguard people's lives.



Akbar Amin

Nawakadel, Srinagar