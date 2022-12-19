REFLECTIONS

Government Preparedness

Dear Editor

We have often found the concerned government offices wanting in their response to the sudden climatic changes during winters. A slight snowfall causes long disruptions just because there is no readiness to remove snow from the roads.

We have witnessed it from last many years, and even before, that the life is thrown out of gear once snowfall starts midnight, and by the morning there is some snow banked on our roads.

Though Greater Kashmir constantly raises public interest issues, we hope that this time the matter is highlighted well before there is a snowfall.

Abdul Rahim

Khag, Beerwah, Budgam