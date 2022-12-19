REFLECTIONS

Government Preparedness
Dear Editor
We have often found the concerned government offices wanting in their response to the sudden climatic changes during winters. A slight snowfall causes long disruptions just because there is no readiness to remove snow from the roads.
We have witnessed it from last many years, and even before, that the life is thrown out of gear once snowfall starts midnight, and by the morning there is some snow banked on our roads.
Though Greater Kashmir constantly raises public interest issues, we hope that this time the matter is highlighted well before there is a snowfall.
Abdul Rahim
Khag, Beerwah, Budgam
Health Services
Dear Editor
Your paper has carried many stories regarding the poor health infra-structure, particularly in the rural areas.
The stories about expecting mothers facing hardships in reaching the maternity centres brought this matter to light in a very forceful manner.
But still we haven’t seen any significant action from the government side. Through your newspaper we, as a response to your stories on healthcare, want to impress upon the relevant government officials to upgrade the health infrastructure in rural areas.
Also to make sure that there is adequate human resource posted at these health centres in rural areas.
Shama Aara
Tapar, Pattan
Ganderbal Monument
This has reference to the front page story by your newspaper titled “Mughal-era Ganderbal monument in ruins.” By carrying this story GK has brought to light an important issue, and this needs a follow up. We have, in the length and breadth of Kashmir, monuments from Mughal era, but they are in a bad condition.
These monuments are a part of our history, and their significance is not just historic, but beyond. It is a collective human asset and if we waste it we would be doing disservice to the humanity at large. The global emphasis on preservation of such monuments must make us realise the importance of such monuments.
We shouldn’t be seen as ignorant and callous in this regard. Not just government, people also need to be sensitised about this. We thank Greater Kashmir for carrying the story on its front page.
Shakeel Samad
Beehama, Ganderbal
Digital Service
Dear Editor
Our is a digital world. The changes in the world because of the IT revolution have brought so much ease to people. Governance, trade, and education; all is now a click away. It is incumbent on the government to make maximum use of digital technology to provide services to common people.
Some days back Greater Kaahmir carried its lead story titled, “ Govt now just a click away, All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15: Chief Secretary”. This statement by the Chief Secretary must turn into an actual thing. If that happens, it will bring ease to people in J&K.
Sarmad Shamshad
Kokarnag