REFLECTIONS

PDD Field-staff

Dear Editor

It is a common observation in Kashmir that winter brings curtailments in power supply. Not just this, there are frequent breakdowns, owning to overload on transformers. Sometimes main supply lines get snapped, posing threat to life. In such situations the field staff of the PDD, especially those working during night hours, are put to dangerous situations.

Greater Kashmir has time to time carried stories on how the filed staff faces these life threatening situations. There were many cases in which life and limb was lost. It is in the fitness of things that Gk through its news stories, and editorials highlights the problems of PDD filed staff, and impresses upon the high officials to ensure safety gears and other equipment, for this staff. Also people need to be sensitised about this. People also should desist from using all the heating appliances at once, that leads to tripping and snapping of main supply lines.

Riyaz I. Beg

Barzulla, Baghat Srinagar