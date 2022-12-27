REFLECTIONS

PDD Field-staff
Dear Editor
It is a common observation in Kashmir that winter brings curtailments in power supply. Not just this, there are frequent breakdowns, owning to overload on transformers. Sometimes main supply lines get snapped, posing threat to life. In such situations the field staff of the PDD, especially those working during night hours, are put to dangerous situations.
Greater Kashmir has time to time carried stories on how the filed staff faces these life threatening situations. There were many cases in which life and limb was lost. It is in the fitness of things that Gk through its news stories, and editorials highlights the problems of PDD filed staff, and impresses upon the high officials to ensure safety gears and other equipment, for this staff. Also people need to be sensitised about this. People also should desist from using all the heating appliances at once, that leads to tripping and snapping of main supply lines.
Riyaz I. Beg
Barzulla, Baghat Srinagar
Winter Games
Dear Editor
Kashmir is an ideal place for winter sports, and there are ample destinations in Kashmir to be upgraded as winter sports destinations. GK’s focus on certain places, that are traditionally known as winter sports spots, needs to be widened. GK must highlight, through its stories and editorials, other places in Kashmir that can be promoted as winter sports destinations. Over past many years we have come across many long features in Greater Kashmir, by people associated with winter sports, highlighting the potential of Kashmir Valley in the field of winter sports. There are multiple games that can be enjoyed by sports loving persons. If this sector is really developed, the way it deserves to be, it can hugely contribute to lifting the economic standards of the locals, and also of those who are associated with the sports industry.
Tafazzul Amin
Nishat, Srinagar
Grassroots Governance
Dear Editor
The need to take governance to grassroots level goes without saying. It is now on the agenda of all the progressive governments to take the benefits of governance to the lowest level. The way GK highlighted the Back-to-Village programmes of the government is commendable. This way your newspaper is hugely contributing to public welfare. It is crucial that newspapers like GK become an effective medium for sensitising government on the issues of governance, while also educating people about the schemes and processes unleashed by the government in making the governance structure efficient.
Ghulam Jeelani Pattoo
Shalteng, Srinagar