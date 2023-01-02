REFLECTIONS

Dear Editor

This has reference to your front page story titled ‘Authorities mull setting up maternity and childcare hospital in Baramulla ‘. It is such a good news for the residents of the area.

In fact the people living in this area had been pressing for this demand for too long, but it is only now that the government finally takes a note of this. Anyway, good to read this news.

As a mainstream newspaper it is the duty of Greater Kashmir to highlight people’s issues, and such news stories go a long way in establishing a connect between people and the government. We thank you for raising issues of general importance and also updating people about what is happening in the government quarters related to upgrading services.

Deen Mohammad Wani

Baramulla