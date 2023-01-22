Reflections

BGSB Advertisement

Dear Editor,

Somedays back, as I was reading your newspapers, Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma, I came across an advertisement from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. It was a PhD result notification. At the bottom of the advertisement, the customary line ‘errors and omissions excepted’ was written as ‘errors and omissions accepted’.

This kept me wondering about the state of our education system. The University that has been accredited to award PhD degrees is not bothered to even check the draft for common errors.

In addition to this, no one from your organisation bothered to go through the advertisement, and correct this mistake. This might be a very small mistake but can actually lead to some legal complications because they are just accepting their errors.

Hope this doesn't happen in future.

Shifa Riyaz

riyazshifa034@gmail.com

Student