REFLECTIONS

News Correction

Dear Editor,

This is with regard to the report published in your newspaper on 5-2-2023 regarding encroachment of Kahcharai land at Survey no 172 Darambug Kralpora. In this news report. astonishingly, our Company’s name was quoted as well.

We would like to say that our Company has got no relation or association with the said matter. This report has maligned our Company’s image and has created multiple issues in the market. In this regard, it is kindly requested to provide a corrective statement and issue corrigendum as well.

Imran Latif,

Director,

Arco Cement

Visitor Management