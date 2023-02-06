REFLECTIONS

News Correction
Dear Editor,
This is with regard to the report published in your newspaper on 5-2-2023 regarding encroachment of Kahcharai land at Survey no 172 Darambug Kralpora. In this news report. astonishingly, our Company’s name was quoted as well.
We would like to say that our Company has got no relation or association with the said matter. This report has maligned our Company’s image and has created multiple issues in the market. In this regard, it is kindly requested to provide a corrective statement and issue corrigendum as well.
Imran Latif,
Director,
Arco Cement
Visitor Management
Dear Editor,
The news story on your front page, dated Feb 06, 2023 about a Visitor Management System being put in place in the Secretariat is music to our ears. Those who have been to the secretariat in connection with any work know how painful and demeaning it is to stand for hours together in a queue.
It is good that the government finally puts in place a digital system that would end this pain. One can only expect from a newspaper like Greater Kashmir to follow the governance related issues, and impress upon how the government offices need to change their functioning in view of the latest digital trends.
Sadiq Shafi
Safakadel, Srinagar
People’s Plight
Dear Editor,
It is not the first time that the people of a far flung area like Uri have gone through such an experience. The news story about a women with twins carried 2 km from hospital to home on a cot, in Uri’s upper reaches, is not the first of its kind human suffering in these areas.
There are many such stories that have been covered by newspapers like yours. Just because government fails to clear the roads after a snowfall, puts the residents of these area to great difficulty.
Such news stories should serve as an eye opener to the concerned government officials. The higher ups in the governance ladder also need to take note of it, and press the resources in this direction.
Zafar Ahmed
Kralpora, Kupwara