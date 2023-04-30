Reflections | Good Analysis

This has reference to Ashok Bhan's piece in GK about the political history of Kashmir. Most useful analysis. There is a lot more to this history but everything cannot be compressed in a newspaper article.

Personally, I am a little specific about Parthasarthi's claim about the success of the so-called secret mission of Gopalaswami Ayyangar. The Maharaja hated Nehru and helped to build up the RSS and its local unit.

Before appealing to India for forces, he had sought troops from friendly Maharajas like Patiala. These were of no avail against the pro-Jinnah demobilised units of the British Indian Army and the Pak regulars.

When everything failed, and Brig Ghansara Singh had been sent packing by Maj Brown from Gilgit, Hari Singh saw the writing on the wall.

You, of all people will know this, Sheikh's People's Militia also included DP Dhar and the then very young PN Jalali who had run away from home and become a communist! Truly fascinating times.

The full story is still to be written. RSS and its affiliates are both ignorant and foolish in demonising, to say nothing of their short-term political considerations, Nehru on Kashmir. They do disservice to the postcolonial political consolidation of India when the Security Council powers, barring the USSR, were friendly to Pakistan.

Anand Sahay

Veteran Editor