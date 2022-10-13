Reflections in the social mirror

Its appropriations would form the power elites and social linkages to those who benefited from the indigenous mode of education or from the colonial education policy after 1857. At the time of Quit Kashmir movement, there was clear-cut distinction between native and non-native elites.

Non-natives were mainly Punjabi Muslims and monarchy kinship, while natives were mix of Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri pandits. The divide created by the political economy over the centuries had social underpinning between natives and non-natives. Native culture was a blending culture, but deprived.

And non-native had power base of centuries. It would ridicule native culture as low culture. Therefore, popular poetry at mass level was of agony, pain and estrangement. Zoon and Arnimal are its well-known illustrations. Its second shade was mimicry, satire and parody for the release of pain and mocking of powerful non-native elites. Bandpether and Ladishah are its patterns.

The serious native poetry, philosophical or classic, was with a few. Not popular, ignored by power elite. It emerges when age ripens and its gradual unfolding is ever fresh. The poetry of Souch Kral, Paramanand, Raz, Lala Argami and Naem Saeb, Wahab Khar, Azad, Gh Rasool Nazki, Zinda Koul and scores go on discovering value. Had there not been functional educated middle class in late 19th and early 20th century, there could have not been reform movements in India.

Those native elites influenced by early reformation could lead India subsequently into National Movement that had bearing on the Quit Kashmir Movement as well. In Kashmir reformative movement did not precede political movement, instead political discourse dominated reformation. Kashmir had more than ninety six present illiteracy and most among them were Muslims. Pandits were the functional educated middle along with a section of city Muslims.

Therefore, reformative movement in Punjab produced its social linkages in Kashmir reformation among Pandits. Pandits had substantial reformation in dress, rituals and religious conservatism through Kashp Bandu, motivated by Arya Samaj.

While Muslim reformation initiated by Abdullah was thrown away by Ahrar discourse, blaming Abdullah of being inclined towards Ahmadia influence. Despite Ahrar discourse, Abdullah’s emergence as a native Muslim qualified leader was a phenomenal rise. He was a gifted orator. Beginning with Quranic verses, he would mix his nativeness with religion.