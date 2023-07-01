Reflections on Doctors’ Day
On this Doctors’ Day, as I received numerous well-wishes and expressions of gratitude, one message from a patient struck a chord with me.
“I wish you a very happy doctors day. I feel very bad in saying that your profession is gradually turning into an industry. Please reflect on this issue honestly”.
The patient conveyed his heartfelt wishes but also expressed his concern about the medical profession gradually transforming into an industry. His words carried a sense of disappointment and a sincere plea to reflect on this matter honestly.
This message reminded me of the importance of introspection within our profession. It serves as a gentle reminder for all doctors to assess the direction in which healthcare is headed and evaluate whether we are upholding the true values of our noble calling. We must take a moment to pause and contemplate whether we are truly providing patient-centred care or inadvertently succumbing to the pressures of commercialization.
As healthcare providers, we have a responsibility to ensure that our patients are not treated merely as clients, but as individuals seeking compassion, expertise, and support during their times of vulnerability. It is crucial to remind ourselves that medicine is not solely a business; it is a sacred profession built on trust, empathy, and the pursuit of healing.
Let us use this Doctors’ Day as an opportunity to engage in honest self-reflection. Let us examine our practices and challenge ourselves to be better, to prioritise patient well-being above all else. By nurturing the doctor-patient relationship, valuing open communication, and embracing a compassionate approach to healthcare, we can counteract the negative effects of commercialization and reinvigorate the essence of our profession.
While it is disheartening to witness the industry-driven aspects overshadowing the true purpose of medicine, we must also acknowledge the significant number of doctors who continue to embody the highest ideals of our profession. These dedicated individuals remain pillars of compassion, diligently serving their patients with unwavering commitment and empathy.
Let us take a moment to celebrate and honour those dedicated doctors who have the remarkable ability to bring new life to their patients. These doctors possess a unique blend of skill, knowledge, and compassion that goes beyond the ordinary. With their expertise, they navigate the complexities of medical science and tirelessly strive to heal and restore hope. They are the ones who hold the hands of patients, guiding them through the darkest of times and shedding light on a path towards recovery. Their unwavering commitment, coupled with their unwavering belief in the resilience of the human spirit, allows them to breathe life into the lives of those they serve. Today, we applaud these extraordinary individuals for their unwavering dedication and for being the champions of life itself.
To my fellow doctors, I urge you to heed the patient’s message and reflect on the evolving landscape of medicine. Let us rededicate ourselves to the core values that led us to this profession in the first place. Together, we can reclaim the true spirit of healthcare and ensure that our patients, including our seniors, receive the compassionate care they deserve.
As a student of Geriatric Medicine (Medicine dealing with diseases of elderly), I am particularly concerned about the impact of this trend on our senior patients. Elderly individuals often require specialised care and may present with unique challenges such as agitation, confusion, or a diminished level of patience. It is crucial for us to recognize and address these concerns with compassion and empathy.
The positive behaviour of doctors towards senior citizens has a significant impact on the well-being of the patients. When doctors treat elderly individuals with kindness, empathy, and respect, it creates a sense of comfort and trust. This compassionate approach goes beyond medical expertise and instils a sense of value and dignity in senior patients.
By taking the time to listen attentively, address their concerns, and involve them in decision-making, doctors can empower seniors and make them feel heard and understood. Displaying patience and providing clear explanations can alleviate their anxiety and enhance their overall experience during medical encounters.
Moreover, doctors who prioritise comprehensive geriatric assessments and consider the unique needs of elderly patients contribute to their overall well-being. By recognizing the physical, cognitive, and emotional aspects of ageing, doctors can develop tailored treatment plans that address specific challenges and improve quality of life.
Additionally, doctors who demonstrate a commitment to preventive care, such as vaccinations, regular health screenings, and fall prevention strategies, promote the long-term health and independence of seniors. They go beyond addressing immediate concerns and prioritise proactive measures to maintain the well-being of their elderly patients.
The positive impact of good doctor-patient relationships extends beyond medical outcomes. It encompasses emotional support, encouragement, and a sense of partnership. By fostering a nurturing and respectful environment, doctors contribute to the overall sense of well-being in senior citizens.
While it is essential to acknowledge that not all doctors may meet these ideals, there are many healthcare professionals who prioritise the essence of the medical profession. Their dedication and compassionate care exemplify the highest standards of professional ethics, creating positive experiences and better health outcomes for senior patients.
