Reflections on Doctors’ Day

On this Doctors’ Day, as I received numerous well-wishes and expressions of gratitude, one message from a patient struck a chord with me.

“I wish you a very happy doctors day. I feel very bad in saying that your profession is gradually turning into an industry. Please reflect on this issue honestly”.

The patient conveyed his heartfelt wishes but also expressed his concern about the medical profession gradually transforming into an industry. His words carried a sense of disappointment and a sincere plea to reflect on this matter honestly.

This message reminded me of the importance of introspection within our profession. It serves as a gentle reminder for all doctors to assess the direction in which healthcare is headed and evaluate whether we are upholding the true values of our noble calling. We must take a moment to pause and contemplate whether we are truly providing patient-centred care or inadvertently succumbing to the pressures of commercialization.

As healthcare providers, we have a responsibility to ensure that our patients are not treated merely as clients, but as individuals seeking compassion, expertise, and support during their times of vulnerability. It is crucial to remind ourselves that medicine is not solely a business; it is a sacred profession built on trust, empathy, and the pursuit of healing.

Let us use this Doctors’ Day as an opportunity to engage in honest self-reflection. Let us examine our practices and challenge ourselves to be better, to prioritise patient well-being above all else. By nurturing the doctor-patient relationship, valuing open communication, and embracing a compassionate approach to healthcare, we can counteract the negative effects of commercialization and reinvigorate the essence of our profession.

While it is disheartening to witness the industry-driven aspects overshadowing the true purpose of medicine, we must also acknowledge the significant number of doctors who continue to embody the highest ideals of our profession. These dedicated individuals remain pillars of compassion, diligently serving their patients with unwavering commitment and empathy.