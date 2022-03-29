The vital registration system which is almost perfect in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, France, Japan etc. In many developing parts of the world -including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan - the vital registration systems are far from perfection. In these countries we lack a proper recording or registration of vital events. A sizeable number of births and deaths in these countries are not reported; hence the records are incomplete and imperfect.

The vital registration system if taken for granted can lead to absence of multiple vital statistics for the country. As we know, we have been struggling with COVID-19 for the last two years and the vital event of death due to COVID-19 has gained momentum with every passing day. The death certificate normally contains information on the cause of death.

An analysis of the causes of death obtained from registered records in general and vital registration systems in particular has always contributed to the advancement of the medical science and health system. Likewise, an analysis of the cause of death due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) obtained from registered records of the COVID-19 deaths will contribute to the development of medical sciences in contemporary times.

We can also assess the health condition of a society from such analysis. In fact, it may be stated that, in the past, problems of preventive medicine were identified mainly through an analysis of death statistics. COVID-19 death statistics now-a-days is therefore very significant.