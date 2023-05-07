Regulate Mining, Protect Environment

Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with abundant deposits of minor mineral resources. Minerals constitute one of the most important natural resources that govern industrial and economic development of a region. However, due to massive demand for masonry stones, sand, boulder, bajri and clay in developmental projects and other construction activities, there is a manifold increase in illegal mining.

Kashmir valley constitutes an important place in the Geology and Geotectonics of the Himalayas. It is a Nappe Zone representing a tectonic depression bounded by two linear mountain ranges - the Pir Panjal and the Zanaskar containing one of the finest developments of the stratigraphic succession right from Proterozoic.

Having a versatile geological set up, Kashmir gives rise to availability of a number of important major as well as minor minerals. It has huge deposits of limestone of different grades and large reserves of good quality gypsum besides non-metallic and metallic ores.

Perennial left and right bank tributaries of Jhelum basin have rich deposits of minor minerals like boulders which are extracted for construction purposes.

Jammu is covered by the three formations - Siwalik, Kandi and Sirowal. Siwalik comprises cemented Sandstone, clay boulders, gravels, pebbles. Kandi belt has abundant mineral resources like boulders, cobbles, pebbles, granule and coarse sand associated with clays.

Sirowals constitute basically clay with less amount of coarse material. The river bed mining is sporadically conducted in Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts because of non occurrences of the flood plains and limited width of rivers and streams. The Chenab River forms the major river in these districts.

The Department of Geology & Mining, Kashmir has established about 3,500 million tonne reserves of various minerals including Limestone (major), Gypsum, Marble, Lignite, Slate, Quartzite, and Graphite. The establishment of these industrial minerals enabled the Government to grant about 51 captive and non-captive Mining leases to private and public sector undertakings.

In Kashmir Valley, about 12 cement plants, eight POP units, 297 brick kilns and 416 crusher/hot wet mix plants are sustaining on locally available major as well as minor minerals. During the financial year 2021-22, the Kashmir Valley registered mineral production to the tune of about Rs 60 lakh metric tonnes with a collection of Rs 66.43 crore as revenue.

Now the question arises where does the problem arise? Rising demand for minerals has resulted in illegal extraction of minerals. This not only hits revenue generation of the Government but takes a toll on J&K’s fragile ecosystem.