Regulate the Regulations

A very warm Good Morning to you, Sir. Hope this message finds you in very good spirits. I want to begin with this quote of H. L. Mencken that “It is a little inaccurate to say, I hate everything. I am strongly in favor of common sense, common honesty and common decency.” I retain my sincere faith in the credibility of the institutions that we are a part of. It is in the same spirit that I have chosen to write to your esteemed self via an open platform. Today, India is managing one of the largest higher education systems in the world with UGC (University Grants Commission) as its backbone. We are only next to the United States and China in publicly funding the higher education system. The UGC is the only grant-giving agency vested with twin responsibilities of providing funds on one hand and maintaining the standards in institutions of higher learning on the other hand.