Rehman Rahi: end of an era

Rahi, original name Abdur Rehman Mir, was born in Srinagar in 1925. After passing his secondary education from Islamia High School, Srinagar, he did his Masters first in Persian and then in English Literature from the University of Kashmir, and was appointed a lecturer in a college. After some years, he joined the Department of Persian at the University of Kashmir, and in 1977 he joined the newly-established Department of Kashmiri in the university, where he taught till his retirement.

Though he was drawn to poetry from his childhood, he started writing poems when he came under the influence of the Progressive Writers movement. In these early poems, he comes off as an idealist romantic, aspiring for a perfect world where all his young passions would find fulfillment.

His poetic collection Nouroz-i Saba bears the imprint of this mix of the progressive ideology and romantic aspirations. However, unlike other poets who wrote under the influence of this movement, he was also aware of the importance of art as such.

This is quite visible in his poetry of this period which not only helps in tracing the evolution of Rahi as a poet but also in understanding his everlasting engagement with the pursuit of art in its purest sense.