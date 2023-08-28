Rejig: Party at work

No one had expected a thorough shake-up but with the fresh emergence of Mr Rahul Gandhi after his successful Bharat Jodo Yatra and public acceptance of his refurbished image as a well-intentioned leader who means business, a comparatively young looking CWC with a greater focus on social engineering was the least that could have happened. Ostensibly, the poll compulsions coupled with trying times the party is passing through, has led to an over-sized body ultimately making it an experience and young blend.

Seemingly, a successful attempt has been made in critically balancing the rival factions particularly in the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the sitting chief ministers have been facing dissent ever since they assumed charge. Despite that the governments are comfortably completing their terms.

By far the key development in this rejig has been the elevation of Mr Sachin Pilot to CWC. He had been engaged in a protracted battle with chief minister Mr Ashok Gehlot expecting to replace the latter.

Recently, Mr Kharge was able to pacify Mr Pilot paving way for his elevation to the party’s highest decision- making body alongside becoming member of the state screening committee which is key in the selection of candidates for assembly elections.

There is the other side to it as well. Although as a matter of precedent the chief ministers are usually invited to the CWC meetings, by not making Mr Gehlot a member and including his bete noire Mr Pilot also meant an exercise in critically balancing the power structure. Perhaps, by elevating Mr Pilot the party has sought to create a mechanism to keep a tab on the chief minister.

A similar formula seemed to have been adopted to assuage the feelings in another poll-bound state Chhattisgarh by elevating state minister Mr Tamradhwaj Sahu, who is an OBC leader and a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2018.

By elevating him the party has also given representation to OBCs particularly the Sahus who are the main constituents in this group and had shifted their loyalty to Congress in 2018 after breaking the tradition of being BJP loyalists.