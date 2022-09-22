The religion of Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) has a long trail. The patriarch of Prophets and his Progenies form a long line of Prophets, sacred to Abrahamic religions—the Jews, the Christians and the Muslims.
Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) was indeed God’s chosen one, and anyone forsaking His religion would do so at his own peril, as enshrined:
`Who will forsake the religion of Abraham, except he who fools himself? We chose him in this world, and in the Hereafter he will be among the righteous' (2:130)
Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) was accorded the high status in the Divine Order of things in this world and in the Hereafter as he submitted to the will of God, as follows: 'When his Lord said to him, Submit, he said, I have submitted to the Lord of the worlds' (2:131)
The submission was to the Divine Order of things, the Laws devised by the Divinity, and the submission was total not only in his own case, but in case of his progenies too, whom he exhorted to submit, as he submitted himself:
‘And Abraham exhorted his sons, and Jacob, O my sons, God has chosen this religion for you, so do not die unless you have submitted’ (2:132)
As death approached Jacob/Syedena Yaqub (A.S) he in turn called his sons to testify whom they will worship after him, they testified they will worship the God of Abraham and his progenies:
‘Or where you witness what death approached Jacob, and he said to his sons, What will you worship after me? They said, ‘’We will worship your God, and the God of your fathers, Abraham, Ismael and Isaac, one God, and to Him we submit’ (2:133) Thus the religion of Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) and his progenies descended unto the ‘People of the Book’ the Jews, the Christians and the Muslims.