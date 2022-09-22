The religion of Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) has a long trail. The patriarch of Prophets and his Progenies form a long line of Prophets, sacred to Abrahamic religions—the Jews, the Christians and the Muslims.

Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) was indeed God’s chosen one, and anyone forsaking His religion would do so at his own peril, as enshrined:

`Who will forsake the religion of Abraham, except he who fools himself? We chose him in this world, and in the Hereafter he will be among the righteous' (2:130)

Syedena Ibrahim (A.S) was accorded the high status in the Divine Order of things in this world and in the Hereafter as he submitted to the will of God, as follows: 'When his Lord said to him, Submit, he said, I have submitted to the Lord of the worlds' (2:131)