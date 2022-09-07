BY DR SUHAIL MIR

Each year, the world observes World Physical Therapy Day on September 8th. The day provides a platform for physiotherapists from around the world. This helps them in promoting consciousness about the role that their profession plays.

Physiotherapy aims to restore, preserve, and maximise a patient’s movements, activity, and well-being. Physical therapy, prevention of injury, and fitness are all benefits of physiotherapy. Physiotherapists engage you in your healing. Physiotherapy helps in ensuring that individuals remain active.

It is a chance to recognise the efforts of physiotherapists towards their patients.

The theme for World Physical Therapy Day 2022 is osteoarthritis. A more comprehensive theme is the role of physiotherapists in their management and prevention.

The following major messages are crucial to the campaign.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent joint ailment. It affects 520 million individuals worldwide, with knee OA accounting for 60% of all OA cases.

Hip and knee OA is the 11th leading cause of disability in a worldwide review of 291 disorders.

The precise etiology of OA is unknown. Risk factors for OA include being overweight or obese or having a history of joint injury or surgery. Having a past of joint overuse and heredity also poses a grave risk.