Each year, the world observes World Physical Therapy Day on September 8th. The day provides a platform for physiotherapists from around the world. This helps them in promoting consciousness about the role that their profession plays.
Physiotherapy aims to restore, preserve, and maximise a patient’s movements, activity, and well-being. Physical therapy, prevention of injury, and fitness are all benefits of physiotherapy. Physiotherapists engage you in your healing. Physiotherapy helps in ensuring that individuals remain active.
It is a chance to recognise the efforts of physiotherapists towards their patients.
The theme for World Physical Therapy Day 2022 is osteoarthritis. A more comprehensive theme is the role of physiotherapists in their management and prevention.
The following major messages are crucial to the campaign.
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent joint ailment. It affects 520 million individuals worldwide, with knee OA accounting for 60% of all OA cases.
Hip and knee OA is the 11th leading cause of disability in a worldwide review of 291 disorders.
The precise etiology of OA is unknown. Risk factors for OA include being overweight or obese or having a history of joint injury or surgery. Having a past of joint overuse and heredity also poses a grave risk.
Exercising is the first-line therapy for osteoarthritis. A physiotherapist can offer guidance and education on pain reduction and OA management. They can educate persons with OA on how or when to enhance joint mobility and muscle strength.
People suffering from OA should stay as active as possible. This aids with pain relief and reduces other OA symptoms. It also allows individuals to remain independent.
The author of this piece, as president of J&K Physiotherapists Association and Council Formation Committee contributed his best for professional development and became the first Kashmiri to put mark at the international Afghanistan senior cricket team successfully.
As the first physio of J&K who worked for international cricket senior Men’s Afghanistan. With an international work experience, I strongly feel that there is lack of awareness for quality sports and physiotherapy rehabilitation in J&K and it lacks a good nationally recognised sports excellence and performance centre for sports injuries.
Recommendations for safe return to play for lower limb injuries.
Single leg hop test, single leg triple hop test, single leg crossover hop test, six meters hop test.
Y balance test Lower Quadrant B/L.A distance, PM & PL distance.
SLHB
Single leg squat test
Squat & Jump test.
AI Movement analysis, Running GAIT analysis, Performance Analysis.
Knee to wall test.
Fitness test,10 m, 20 m, broad Jump, Yo-Yo Test, 2 km run, Fat % & Plank & Side plank (Core fitness)
Landing Analysis.
Psychological Questionnaire.
Patients should contact licensed Physiotherapists for Musculoskeletal, Cardiopulmonary screening & physical fitness to check the status where they stand to minimise risk of career ending injuries and enhance performance.
Load monitoring & management plays an important role to find the sweet spot of a player and suggests for Mr. Umran Malik, the new bowler from Jammu and Kashmir should find the balance of workload between (0.8 -1.3, Sweet Spot Zone) to minimise risk of injuries in future and enhance performance. What gets measured or monitored gets managed well.
