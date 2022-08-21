Remembering Agha Ashraf Ali

Professor Agha Ashraf passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 97. He had contributed greatly as an academic administrator and as a public intellectual. Elliot Eisner, leading education thinker of our time once said, “not everything important is measurable and not everything measurable is important’’.

Some people didn’t leave behind things which earn rewards, awards and rankings in our times. But they used to debate and dialogue and have romance with ideas essential for growth mindset. Truth is that there are many routes to fulfillment.

The lives of many people have not followed a standard course. Today it is fashionable to be a specialist unconcerned with the world and people. It is a fallacy to equate these specialists with public intellectuals. Agha Ashraf (whom I heard and met many times) used to take a position independent of those in power.

During 1990-2010 he questioned privately and publicly ideas irrespective of who propagated them. Reasoned critique of state, society, political class, middle class and educational landscape was always his special gift to his audience. This column is a tribute to his memory and also an opportunity to draw a sketch of his social thought.