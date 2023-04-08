Remembering Mahjoor

Mahjoor, the poet of Kashmir was born on 11 August 1887 and died on 9th of April 1952. His actual name was Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad and his father’s name was Peerzada Abdullah Shah.

He was a patwari by profession and possessed great power of imagination which he used in creating art with a distinction. It was this ability which earned him the title of the Poet of Kashmir.

His contemporary writers/ poets were, Zinda Koul, Abdul Ahad Azad and Dinnath Nadim He is noted for introducing a new style into Kashmiri poetry which pushed it into great realms of art created for arts sake.

He introduced his pen name Mahjoor when he visited Punjab and started writing poetry under the influence of great Urdu poet, Shibli Noamani. He followed in the academic footsteps of his father, who was a scholar of Persian language.

He received the primary education from the Maktab of Aashiq Trali (a renowned poet) in Tral. After passing the middle school examination from Nusrat-ul-Islam School, Srinagar, he went to Punjab where he came in contact with Urdu poets like Bismil Amritsari and Moulana Shibli Nomani.

He returned to Srinagar in 1908 and started writing in Persian and then in Urdu. But he was more interested to writing in his native language to express his emotions. He spent his free time writing poetry, and his first Kashmiri poem ‘Vanta hay Vesy’ was published in 1918

The ability and proficiency of Mahjoor as a leading twentieth century Kashmiri poet has been accepted by all in the state as well as in the country. He is great because he symbolizes the brilliance of the Romantic movement of the Kashmiri literature.

An extended glance at the collections of his poetry divulges the fact that he is unquestionably, an unswerving writer who does not confine himself to the inadequate precincts of commitment and that his poetic contribution is a convergence of various impacts and aspects.

He in his poetry exhibits such elements which surface in the literary contributions of the greatest poets of English as well as Urdu literature. He continuously wrote his beautiful and glamorous verses in Kashmiri and wrote many lyrics romantic in taste.

One among these famous lyrics is ‘Bage Nishat ke Gulo’ the verses of which activate excitement in the hearts of the readers. He had deep interest in the bounty of nature in Kashmir and he invariably depicts the scenic gardens, moors, forests, waterfalls, rivers, lush green fields and mountains as a source and means of conveying his heartfelt emotions and messages to awaken his countrymen to raise their voice against all kinds of injustices and ills perpetuated against them. He expresses his emotions in this manner;