Remembering Mir e Sallar

Excerpts from the Constituent Assembly debates reflect his contribution in framing The Jammu and Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, of 1950.

A contemporary of SheIkh Mohammad Abdullah, Girdhari Lal Dogra, and D.P Dhar, he was a man who loved his village. Representing the Dachnipora in the J&K Constituent Assembly, closely the area from Bijbehara towards Pahalgam, he worked on education, economic reforms, and cultural coexistence. After completing his studies at the University of Punjab, Lahore he took interest in increasing the average household income in his native area. Back then government’s public sector efficiency was not significant. The approaches to and overall institutional arrangements were barely enough to recognise potential of apple farming as a core sector of Jammu and Kashmir agriculture.

With the maiden apple orchard in the area, Mir e Sallar pioneered apple farming in Dachnipora. He led a movement for empowering and educating the farmers and spurred a socio-economic revolution when the almond growers faced falling prices, sharply declining yields, and high input costs. During this period, an epidemic occurred that devastated the almond trees in the Dachnipora belt.

He envisioned the gradual conversion of almond farmlands to apple orchards. He not only preached this as a model but also adopted it as his philosophy. Only after his model orchard was successful, it is then he initiated a mass movement of awareness based on scientific facts.

Decades after this, for better utility and post-harvest management practices he united the fruit growers around and sought to establish a union, for which Sirigufwara was made the headquarter. Sirigufwara and Sallar are the twin villages of Dachnipora booming with horticulture activities. The area today is known for landing facility for the apples harvested from the adjoining areas where grading and packing takes place. From here, the apples find their way beyond the Valley of Kashmir through established fruit markets.