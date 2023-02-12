Remembering the Face Healers

BY DR NOUMAN RASHID

The history of surgical procedures dates back to neolithic and pre-classical ages. Many people from Srinagar will be aware that one of the earliest evidence of surgery is from pit dwellers of Burzahom in Kashmir valley, about 15 kms northeast of the city, where skulls with multiple holes (also called as Trephination) were discovered.

“Surgery is the first and the highest division of the healing art, pure in itself, perpetual in its applicability, a working product of heaven and sure of fame on earth” was told by Susruta in 400 BC.