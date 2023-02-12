Remembering the Face Healers

BY DR NOUMAN RASHID
The history of surgical procedures dates back to neolithic and pre-classical ages. Many people from Srinagar will be aware that one of the earliest evidence of surgery is from pit dwellers of Burzahom in Kashmir valley, about 15 kms northeast of the city, where skulls with multiple holes (also called as Trephination) were discovered.
“Surgery is the first and the highest division of the healing art, pure in itself, perpetual in its applicability, a working product of heaven and sure of fame on earth” was told by Susruta in 400 BC.
Oral and Maxillofacial surgery is also one of the branches of surgery to correct a wide spectrum of diseases and injuries involving the face and jaw bones.
Simon Hullihen (1810-1857) is considered as first recognised oral surgeon. After him, James Garretson (1828-1895) wrote a book titled ‘Diseases and surgery of mouth, jaws and associated parts’ for which he is considered as father of oral surgery. Since then, the scope of the speciality has increased exponentially with oral and maxillofacial surgeons contributing in the surgical management of head and neck cancer, clefts of lip and palate, fractures of facial bones, temporomandibular joint disorders, cosmetic surgery, dental implants and wisdom tooth removal.
The Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) from year 2013 onwards on 13th February celebrates “The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day” to commemorate its 1st meeting which was held on this day in 1969. Since then, AOMSI is actively involved in imparting knowledge among the masses and training of young surgeons throughout the country.
Our face forms an important reflection of our emotions, beauty and identity. People suffering from facial injuries/ fractures following road traffic accidents or gun-shot wounds can successfully be treated by a maxillofacial surgeon. Patients with abnormally long or deformed lower jaw can also be corrected. Children born with cleft deformities involving upper lip and palate, some of whom were previously abandoned by there parents (sadly even in our city), after some corrective surgeries can lead a good life.
Elderly people who loose all there teeth and have difficulty in chewing food can get dental implants fixed to improve there quality of life.
Bear maul attack and dog bites are on an increasing trend in the valley which predominantly involve the face. Correction of these injuries can be challenging too, but with proper planning, good results can be achieved.
Oral and maxillofacial surgery is a speciality that differs from any other speciality in medicine or dentistry, being still the one speciality that continues to bridge medicine and dentistry in its education and training
Dr Nouman Rashid, MDS is an Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon from AIIMS; Fellow in Maxillofacial Trauma from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, currently the Head of Maxillofacial Unit at Safe Hands Dental Health and Awareness Center, Baghat- Barzulla, Srinagar.
