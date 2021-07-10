Remove vice through peace

A few days back media reported two back-to-back infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera and Sundarbani sectors of Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir, which were foiled by the Indian army. Even as the fierce gun battle in both sectors left two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and three militants dead, the positive side of the encounter was that there was no ceasefire violation. Unlike in the past, Pakistan army’s intervention in the gun fight between Indian army and the militants was not reported this time.

It was a shot in the arm of reinventing peace in the region, when in a sudden and significant move, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement. So far, the ceasefire agreement has not be breached by the armies of both countries despite recent hostilities in terms of infiltration attempts made by the militants to cross this side of the LoC.

Immediately after announcing this fresh ceasefire, the close observers of India and Pakistan relations had put a question mark on how long the fresh commitment to ceasefire along the LoC can hold especially with summers approaching. Of course, it is the most valid question as it has been an annual routine to witness surge in infiltration bids on the LoC in summer months in the region.