Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—II

In the previous article (GK, Sep 2,2022), the first of this series, I had attempted to present an overview of how materialism was forced into knowledge and science and how as a consequence the concept of God was divorced from the modern western education system which we have been blindly following ever since the rise of the West.

Henceforth I intend to elaborate upon the same thesis in light of historical events in the fields of religion, philosophy and science.

Before I make a humble venture to do so, I would like to draw the attention of my esteemed readers to two parallel mindsets which are actually existing as two different world views in the contemporary world. These two world views are:

(i) Knowledge is power

(ii) Power is Knowledge

Although there is no gainsaying the fact that the real power which man has been bestowed with by his Creator is his intellect which grows with knowledge, thus making knowledge the real power of man, yet power always tends to corrupt by manipulating and exploiting knowledge for its selfish ends. In this way power curbs man’s latent spiritual tendencies for the realization of his endless material desires.