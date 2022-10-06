[Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—VI] Influence of Philosophy on Modern Western Mind

The Greeks could never understand mystical Oneness as did the Alexandrians. In other words, Greek thought remained stuck at the stage of Being and could not move forward to the stage of Oneness. In the Islamic terminology we can say that European thought, as the offspring of the Greek thought, always remained entangled in astonishment (Taḥayyur).

Mujaddid Alf Thānī Shaykh Ahmad Sirhindī has said that Plato got trapped into his intuitions. That is why he went astray. According to Plato, intuition, supernatural (perceiving ideas seen before birth) or rational (recollection of knowledge or cognition of ideas in the mind), is the immediate perceiving of ideas.

The aim of intuitive knowledge is the definition of the essence. (Dariusz Pietca, Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw, Poland). In fact, the Greek philosophers wondered only in the world of forms, a world-view attributed to Plato, that the physical world is not as real or true as timeless, absolute, unchangeable ideas.

It is called as the theory of Forms or theory of Ideas. Hence, Greek philosophy is not metaphysics in the real sense. Mujaddid Sirhindī says that Plato considered purification of self as to be everything but didn’t reach purification of heart.

That is the main reason for his bewilderment. Later the roman philosophers strengthened and carried forward the same thought further till it culminated in the 19th century in the form of Romanticism which emphasised individualism and freedom from rules.

By individualism is understood the negation of any principle higher than individuality, and the consequent restriction of civilisation, in all its provinces, to purely human elements. (Rene Guenon, The Crisis of the Modern World, London, 1942, 80).