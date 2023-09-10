Repair the roads

A number of interior roads in Srinagar city need immediate repairs. Same is the case with some other roads in other parts of Kashmir Valley. Because of the dilapidated condition of these roads the local residents and others suffer on a daily basis.

The driving, travelling, and walking on such roads becomes problematic and uncomfortable. Immediate repairs can solve the problem for those travelling on these roads.

The dilapidated condition of roads at times also leads to traffic jamming in these areas. Some roads were not repaired after some necessary works were carried. The residents in Nawab Bazar area in Srinagar city say they are facing such a problem at the road from Nawab Bazar to Pather Masjid at Zainakadal.