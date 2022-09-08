Repentance carries Reward

The idea of an unrelenting God—remorseless, relentless, insistent and merciless has been fed to many societal groupings, down the ages by the faithless.
The satanic idea is planted to keep the people away from moralistic pursuits that flow from faith.
The fact however stays that mercy of Allah (SwT) is boundless, especially for those who repent and adopt faith and belief, as stands revealed and ingrained:
‘’Whoever repents and acts righteously has inclined towards God with repentance’’ (25: 71)
The Holy Verse on repentance and its award is followed by verses on certain other categories of people on whom God’s mercy shall be bestowed to give lie to the propagated word of God being unrelenting and merciless:
‘’And those who do not bear false witnesses; and when they come across indecencies, they pass by with dignity. And those who, when reminded of the revelations of their Lord, do not fall before them deaf and blind. And those who say, Our Lord grant us delight in our spouses and our children, and make us good examples for the righteous’’ (25: 72, 73, 74)
All these categories of people are slated to be rewarded, as follows:
‘’Those would be awarded chambers for their patience, and will be greeted therein with greetings and peace. Abiding therein forever, it is an excellent residence and destination’’ (25: 75, 76)
However, those who in spite of Allah (SwT)’s bounty in awarding those who repent, who do not bear false witnesses, who pass with dignity in the face of indecencies, who make good examples for the righteous, are bent upon denying Truth shall face consequences of failing to submit to the will of God:
‘’Say, What are you to my Lord without your prayers? You have denied the Truth, and the inevitable will happen’’ (25:77)
There is thus a price to be paid for denying the Truth, in spite of promises of Allah (SwT)’s bounty for holding on to it.