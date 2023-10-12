Repentance carries Reward

The idea of an unrelenting God—remorseless, relentless, insistent and merciless has been fed to many societal groupings, down the ages by the faithless. The satanic idea is planted to keep the people away from moralistic pursuits that flow from faith. The fact however stays that mercy of Allah (SwT) is boundless, especially for those who repent and adopt faith and belief, as stands revealed and ingrained:

‘’Whoever repents and acts righteously has inclined towards God with repentance’’ (25: 71)

The Holy Verse on repentance and its award is followed by verses on certain other categories of people on whom God’s mercy shall be bestowed to give lie to the propagated word of God being unrelenting and merciless: