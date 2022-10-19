Rescue operation on Mughal Road

Dozens of vehicles getting stuck on Mughal Road due to snowfall on Tuesday underscores the need for better understanding at official level regarding allowing or disallowing the traffic movement on the road during rough weather.

Government machinery in Poonch’s Surankote sub-division had to launch a massive rescue operation to clear the affected road stretch and evacuate the stranded drivers and passengers. As per reports snowfall affected part of the road is between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana in Poonch district.

The authorities were successful in their efforts and the stranded people were rescued. Since it was a light snowfall the rescue operation was not that difficult. Had it been a heavy snowfall, the things would have gone bad.