Research Internships at Undergraduate Level

Choice Based Credit System

Emphasising the significance of research the UGC in its Choice- Based Credit System(CBCS) has already recommended a six credit research project as part of undergraduate curriculum. It is aimed at teaching students certain skills viz, writing, conceptualisation, data-collection, interviews, field work, paper writing and make them future ready.

The understanding is that some of the best ideas are with young and we need to provide an environment whereby they can have romance with new ideas. Further, 80 percent of our students are enrolled in undergraduate courses which makes it imperative to ignite the young minds.

The excessive dose of examinations (internal and external) have made entire education process a war devoid of joy and humor. The NEP (2020) in this context recommends re-adjustment and re-energising the higher education landscape. After the second or fourth semester, an eight to ten weeks of 10 credits will be necessary for students wanting to exit with a diploma or a certificate, respectively.

The students shall have to complete 450 hours of internship while for a research internship, one credit would imply 45 hours of engagement in internship activities in a week and an engagement of 450 hours is needed to gain the assigned credits. One internship is in any case necessary if the student decides to leave the new UG programme after two years only.

In this context it is necessary to have brainstorming sessions in higher education institutions on how this initiative can be developed and irritants on way removed. Some of the steps that need to be taken and seriously thought about are: