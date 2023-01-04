Over a couple of months, the issue regarding the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandit employees has become a bone of contention between migrant employees and the JKUT Government.

Since the last six months, these employees have not reported to their respective places of posting due to the targeted killing of their loved ones.

Notably, all these employees who have been appointed under the PM package since 2010 have served in the valley and reportedly never faced apprehensions of threat and warnings. The targeted killings of minorities happened post abrogation when violence taken a different turn in Kashmir.

To encourage the resettlement of Kashmiri migrants back to their ancestral place in Kashmir Valley, the central government not only provides jobs under PM Package but also provide accommodation facilities to help those families which were desirous of settling back at their original place or residence.