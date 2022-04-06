Reshi Peer: A Sufi Saint of the Valley

Reshi Peer was the son of Pandit Govind Kaul, a resident of Battayar Mohalla in Ali Kadal (5th bridge over the river Jhelum) in Srinagar. The legend says that his maternal grandmother prayed to Goddess at a holy spring to give her daughter a child. The Goddess appeared in a dream to her and directed her to go to the spring and smell a beautiful bunch of flowers, which she did.

This was followed by the daughter becoming pregnant. It is customary for the Kashmiri Pandit girls to go to their mother’s house (Matamal) during the last part of pregnancy. When the time of delivery came, she was to come to Srinagar for delivery in a boat from Handwara in North Kashmir.

While en route at Sopore, she delivered the baby boy, who was named later Keshav after Lord Krishna, who was also borne in somewhat similar circumstances.

It is said that at that time a Saint forecasted that a second sun had arisen on the horizon of Kashmir. The saint went to the boat, kissed the baby on the forehead and put two gold coins in his tender hands.