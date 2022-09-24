Resilience isn’t Rancour

An interesting piece titled ‘The Profound Emptiness of Resilience’ was carried in the New York Times Magazine wherein the author begins with the example of ‘Phoenix’, the mythological bird that rises out of its own ashes and into the sun.

This ‘rising from ruins’ is what resilience is commonly thought about. It is believed that people have the capacity to bounce back after going through adversity.

From personal trauma to natural calamities and ailments, they stand tall after a storm. They emerge strong after they are hit hardest. They succeed with one more blow. Vagaries after vagaries.

They face the fury and come out un-frazzled. The damage of hardship does not deform their willpower.

They run into an adversity in its various guises but float up the impact. They treat the wounds but survive with the scars.