Resonating Riddles

The Romanov dynasty, an illustrious ruling family that governed Russia for nearly three centuries until 1917, met a tragic and dramatic end to their reign. Their rule came to an abrupt finish when they were overthrown, and the circumstances surrounding their downfall are intricate and extensive.

Initially, the royal family was exiled, but their fate took a harrowing turn as they were ultimately all killed. Yet, a handful of relatives managed to escape Russia before falling into imprisonment.

In 1920, in Berlin, Germany, a young woman was saved from the canal after attempting suicide. She remained silent, refusing to divulge any information, including her name.

She was placed in an asylum where, after several months, a fellow patient noticed a striking resemblance between her and one of the Romanov daughters.

European newspapers had fueled rumors suggesting that one or two of the Romanov daughters had survived. Gradually, former servants and guards who had served the Romanov family and escaped Russia started visiting the young lady. Even so, she persistently ignored their presence.