Responsibilities of a loan guarantor

As far as fair banking practices are concerned, a bank, as an institution, cannot afford to be unfair to its customers as its operations are driven by banking regulations. However, breaches are there, which mostly happen only at individual levels. In the end, such breaches in delivery of services harm the business of the bank as customers look for alternative channels.

We usually see that customers have a general tendency to get their bank-related work done quickly. They don’t bother to make themselves aware of the essential features and the important terms and conditions of the product or service which they are availing. Even the bank staff at the operation level doesn’t bother to educate the customer about the features of a scheme in a transparent manner.

Let me explain. If a customer wants to open a savings bank (S/B) account, he approaches his bank branch, fills up the application form and submits it. He complies with the required KYC (know your customer) norms and submits the relevant documents.

At this stage, firstly, the customer should have normally enquired about his rights as an account holder. He should have even looked into terms and conditions governing his account. Secondly, the bank official was duty-bound to apprise himself about the features of the account.

Even terms and conditions such as minimum balance requirement, penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance, charges for operations in the account, cheque book charges, nomination facility, applicability of tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest etc. should have been told to the customer.

However, in majority cases neither the customer bothers to seek details about his rights and duties as an account holder, nor the bank officials bother to make him aware about the guidelines governing his account operations.

Very rarely do we see customers seeking information regarding service charges for availing digital services like debit/ATM card/credit card, internet banking etc. or getting to know about loan processing charges, frequency of change in interest rate on loans, cheque collection or cheque bounce charges.

Meanwhile, over a period of time, a huge segment of bank customers feel themselves at the receiving end as banks have been chasing them for being guarantors in a loan account.

Basically, the dilemma of guarantors is not a new phenomenon. Guarantors wrongly consider that being a guarantor is just a formality to help someone to obtain a loan. Banks have been chasing guarantors since decades to force the defaulting borrowers to fall in line and repay the overdue loans.

However, over a period of time the banks got strong legal backing to lay hands on guarantors and recover money from them in absence of the principal borrower.

In other words, guaranteeing the loan repayment is usually done in a very casual manner. Often family members or friends stand guarantee without understanding the legal ramifications.

The problem gets compounded when the guarantor cannot remedy the default owing to lack of sufficient financial resources to meet any of the financial obligations flowing from the borrower’s default. In this situation the bank can sell off the guarantor’s assets and use the funds to pay for the principal, interest and other costs.