Restoration of Mughal Gardens

Extensive and serious measures for conservation, restoration and maintenance of Mughal Gardens have started taking practical shape now.

The beginning has been made with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday laying the foundation stone for this purpose at Shalimar Garden.

The development is a follow up action of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Jammu Kashmir Government and Mumbai based JSW Foundation for the conservation, restoration and maintenance of Mughal Gardens at Nishat and Shalimar.