Restore glory of Khushalsar, Gilsar lakes

Once known for crystal clear waters, Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes in Srinagar are on the verge of extinction. Stinking water, weeds and garbage dumps are remnants of these twin lakes.

Till a few decades ago, Khushalsar and Gilsar, which are interconnected water bodies, were favourite haunts of visitors and nature lovers. These water bodies carry outflow waters of Dal lake through the Nallah Amir Khan and are important to maintain its hydrology.

These lakes used to support many species of fish and provided safe haven to migratory birds in its large strands of reeds and aquatic weeds. It boasted high yield of fish and Nadru plantations, which provided livelihood to fishermen and local inhabitants for commercial purposes.



Gradually, in absence of conservation measures, the condition of these water bodies started to deteriorate, especially in the last over three decades. The twin lakes have been extensively filled and encroached upon. Unabated flow of sewage from adjoining habitations and constructions severely affected its flora and fauna.



Official apathy and greed of unscrupulous elements turned Khushalsar and Gilsar into cesspools and garbage dumping yards.

Water of these lakes was so clear that it possessed healing properties. Now the pungent smell emanating from these water bodies is a constant reminder to people how they vandalised these natural assets.



Studies have shown that chemical parameters of these lakes have worsened alarmingly beyond permissible levels. The twin lakes are passing through Eutrophication. We are losing the twin lakes with every passing second.

Most of the areas in these lakes have become dumping sites of all allochanthus and non- allochanthus materials which have resulted in choking of these water bodies hampering water flow. Spring feeding these lakes too have been choked.