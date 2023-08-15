Restore public transport services

Rains sometimes add to their problems. The authorities had pressed the e-rickshaws into service for the convenience of the commuters. But their numbers proved inadequate compared to the demand in view of the rush.

Now since the works have been completed and the projects inaugurated also, the public transport services should be restored there. This will put an end to the inconvenience the commuters faced during these months. The shopkeepers also say their business was also affected due to the suspension of the public transport services.

They say they are happy with the completion of the development and beautification work and hope that their business is back on track once the rush of people returns after the bus facility is made available.

Once the passenger bus services are re-started the traffic system too has to be strengthened there. Since the roads have been slightly redesigned during the work, the traffic jamming has to be avoided.

Hundreds of passenger buses and sumos would move again through Lal Chowk daily. Subsequently, the number of pedestrians will also increase. The rush of the vehicles has to be smoothly managed and more particularly during the peak hours of the day.